How to Watch the Twins vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton head into the final of a four-game series against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Target Field.
Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fifth-best in baseball with 37 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in baseball, slugging .413.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
- Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (126 total runs).
- The Twins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Twins' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.120).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Gray has two quality starts this season.
- Gray is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/26/2023
|Yankees
|L 12-6
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Domingo Germán
|4/27/2023
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Zack Greinke
|4/28/2023
|Royals
|W 8-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Jordan Lyles
|4/29/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Brad Keller
|4/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Zach Plesac
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|-
