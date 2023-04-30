Twins vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will see Brady Singer on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
The Twins have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+180). A 7.5-run total is set in this game.
Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-225
|+180
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have put together a 14-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 77.8% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).
- The Twins have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-14-3 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-6
|7-6
|8-9
|8-3
|13-10
|3-2
