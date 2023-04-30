Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (16-12) versus the Kansas City Royals (7-21) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 30.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (3-0) against the Royals and Brady Singer (2-2).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Twins have been favored 18 times and won 14, or 77.8%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 2-3 when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 126 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).

Twins Schedule