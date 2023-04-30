The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 22 hits.
  • Larnach has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.7% of his games this year, Larnach has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.34).
  • The Royals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Singer (2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.67, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
