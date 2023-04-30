Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 30 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4 with a triple.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon is hitting .115 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.
- In five of 19 games this season, Gordon has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 19 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.34 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 6.67 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
