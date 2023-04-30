On Sunday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco has four doubles and two home runs while batting .371.
  • Polanco enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with one homer.
  • Polanco has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit four times (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 37.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 0
8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.34).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.67, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.