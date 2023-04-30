After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and eight walks while hitting .226.
  • Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games this season, and 11.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Gallo has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.34).
  • The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 6.67 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
