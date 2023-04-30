Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Carlos Correa (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .209 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.34 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.67 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
