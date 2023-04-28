The Minnesota Wild are on their home ice at Xcel Energy Center to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars hold a 3-2 edge in the series. The Wild have -110 moneyline odds against the Stars (-110).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-110)

Wild (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 46-25-11 overall and 13-11-24 in overtime contests.

Minnesota is 13-8-5 (31 points) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Wild ended a game with just one goal, they have a 3-8-2 record, good for eight points.

Minnesota has taken 19 points from the 18 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (9-8-1 record).

The Wild are 36-8-7 in the 51 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 79 points).

In the 39 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 24-13-2 record (50 points).

In the 44 games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 23-16-5 (51 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 41 times, and went 24-11-6 (54 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 18th 30.9 Shots 31.9 14th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 25% 5th 10th 82% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

