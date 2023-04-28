The Dallas Stars take the road to play the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars hold a 3-2 edge in the series.

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 will air this Wild versus Stars game.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/25/2023 Stars Wild 4-0 DAL 4/23/2023 Wild Stars 3-2 DAL 4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars allow 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players