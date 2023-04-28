Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Royals on April 28, 2023
Player props are listed for Joey Gallo and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (1-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Lopez has made four starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 25th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 11
|7.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Royals
|Mar. 30
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
Joey Gallo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Gallo Stats
- Gallo has 11 hits with three doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.
- He has a .239/.340/.761 slash line on the season.
- Gallo hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Gallo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has put up 21 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 13 runs.
- He has a .244/.305/.488 slash line so far this season.
- Buxton takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has collected 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.
- He has a .283/.377/.522 slash line so far this season.
- Pasquantino hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|at Angels
|Apr. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has three doubles, two triples, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .243/.284/.427 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
