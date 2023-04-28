Player props are listed for Joey Gallo and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (1-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Lopez has made four starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 25th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Marlins Apr. 5 7.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Royals Mar. 30 5.1 2 0 0 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gallo Stats

Gallo has 11 hits with three doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.

He has a .239/.340/.761 slash line on the season.

Gallo hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has put up 21 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He has a .244/.305/.488 slash line so far this season.

Buxton takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Joey Gallo, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has collected 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.

He has a .283/.377/.522 slash line so far this season.

Pasquantino hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Angels Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has three doubles, two triples, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .243/.284/.427 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.