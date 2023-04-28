Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 28
Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (15-11) and Kansas City Royals (6-20) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on April 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (1-2) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-4) will take the ball for the Royals.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 16 times and won 13, or 81.2%, of those games.
- Minnesota has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
- Minnesota has scored 116 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Bailey Ober vs Patrick Corbin
|April 24
|Yankees
|W 6-1
|Sonny Gray vs Jhony Brito
|April 25
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 26
|Yankees
|L 12-6
|Kenta Maeda vs Domingo Germán
|April 27
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Zack Greinke
|April 28
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
|April 29
|Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brad Keller
|April 30
|Royals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brady Singer
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
