Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .310, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Miranda has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 26 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.35).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Lyles (0-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.60), 29th in WHIP (1.149), and 70th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
