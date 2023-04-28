After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is hitting .385 with four doubles and a home run.
  • Polanco will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Polanco has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit three times (50.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In three games this year (50.0%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.35 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lyles (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.60), 29th in WHIP (1.149), and 70th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.