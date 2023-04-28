Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After hitting .241 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has three doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.
- Gallo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with two homers in his last games.
- In eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), Gallo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 16), and 13.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.35).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.60), 29th in WHIP (1.149), and 70th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
