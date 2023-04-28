The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (hitting .211 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 21 hits, batting .244 this season with 10 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

In 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 23), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 13 games this year (56.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

