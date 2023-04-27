Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .235 with 15 walks and 10 runs scored.
- Larnach has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Larnach has driven in a run in 10 games this year (41.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.26).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.61), 46th in WHIP (1.244), and 78th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
