Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Winnipeg Jets are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Dubois are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

  • Dubois has averaged 18:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).
  • In Dubois' 73 games played this season he's scored in 26 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
  • Dubois has a point in 48 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.
  • Dubois has an assist in 29 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.
  • Dubois' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.4% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Dubois Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
73 Games 10
63 Points 8
27 Goals 4
36 Assists 4

