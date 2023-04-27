Pierre-Luc Dubois Player Prop Bets: Jets vs. Golden Knights - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Winnipeg Jets are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Dubois are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Dubois Season Stats Insights
- Dubois has averaged 18:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).
- In Dubois' 73 games played this season he's scored in 26 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Dubois has a point in 48 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.
- Dubois has an assist in 29 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.
- Dubois' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.4% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.
Dubois Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|73
|Games
|10
|63
|Points
|8
|27
|Goals
|4
|36
|Assists
|4
