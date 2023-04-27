Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Winnipeg Jets are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Dubois are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 18:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In Dubois' 73 games played this season he's scored in 26 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Dubois has a point in 48 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Dubois has an assist in 29 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Dubois' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Dubois Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 10 63 Points 8 27 Goals 4 36 Assists 4

