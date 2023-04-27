Nino Niederreiter will be in action Thursday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a bet on Niederreiter against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Niederreiter has averaged 16:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -13.

In Niederreiter's 78 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Niederreiter has a point in 38 games this season (out of 78), including multiple points six times.

In 16 of 78 games this season, Niederreiter has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Niederreiter having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 78 Games 8 41 Points 5 24 Goals 2 17 Assists 3

