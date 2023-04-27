Neal Pionk will be in action Thursday when his Winnipeg Jets play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Pionk intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Neal Pionk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Pionk Season Stats Insights

Pionk has averaged 21:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -12).

In nine of 82 games this season, Pionk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pionk has a point in 30 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points nine times.

Pionk has an assist in 26 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Pionk hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pionk has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pionk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 10 33 Points 11 10 Goals 2 23 Assists 9

