Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Connor in the Jets-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Connor vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)

0.5 points (Over odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Connor has averaged 20:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

In 28 of 82 games this season, Connor has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 55 of 82 games this year, Connor has recorded a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Connor has an assist in 40 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Connor's implied probability to go over his point total is 70% based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Connor having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 10 81 Points 11 32 Goals 4 49 Assists 7

