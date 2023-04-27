Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.323) thanks to four extra-base hits.
  • Miranda has had a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year (32.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.61), 46th in WHIP (1.244), and 78th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.