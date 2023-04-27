After batting .231 with a double, four home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .238 with two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

In seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), Gallo has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (40.0%), and in 14.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In seven of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings