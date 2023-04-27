Kyle Connor and Jack Eichel are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights meet at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Connor drives the offense for Winnipeg with 81 points (one per game), with 32 goals and 49 assists in 82 games (playing 20:31 per game).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Golden Knights Apr. 24 0 0 0 3
vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 1 1 2 8
at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 8
at Golden Knights Apr. 18 1 0 1 5
at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 3

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Golden Knights Apr. 24 0 0 0 0
vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 0 0 0 0
at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 5
at Golden Knights Apr. 18 0 1 1 0
at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 0
Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Golden Knights Apr. 24 0 0 0 2
vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 1 0 1 2
at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 2
at Golden Knights Apr. 18 0 0 0 4
at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Eichel has been vital to Vegas this season, with 66 points in 67 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4
at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7
vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 0 1 3
vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 2
at Kraken Apr. 13 0 1 1 2

Chandler Stephenson Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1
at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1
vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 1 2 4
vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 0
at Kraken Apr. 13 1 0 1 2

