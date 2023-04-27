Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 on April 27, 2023
Kyle Connor and Jack Eichel are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights meet at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Connor drives the offense for Winnipeg with 81 points (one per game), with 32 goals and 49 assists in 82 games (playing 20:31 per game).
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Eichel has been vital to Vegas this season, with 66 points in 67 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Apr. 13
|1
|0
|1
|2
