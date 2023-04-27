Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1. The Jets are underdogs (+155) in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights (-180).

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-180) Jets (+155) -

Jets Betting Insights

This season the Jets have been an underdog 35 times, and won 16, or 45.7%, of those games.

Winnipeg has gone 1-5 when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over twice.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents averaged one more goal than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.

The Jets have scored 246 goals this season (three per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.

The Jets are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, allowing 224 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

They have a +22 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

