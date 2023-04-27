Jets vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1. The Jets are underdogs (+155) in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights (-180).
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-180)
|Jets (+155)
|-
Jets Betting Insights
- This season the Jets have been an underdog 35 times, and won 16, or 45.7%, of those games.
- Winnipeg has gone 1-5 when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over twice.
- Over the past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents averaged one more goal than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.
- The Jets have scored 246 goals this season (three per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Jets are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, allowing 224 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- They have a +22 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
