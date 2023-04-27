How to Watch the Jets vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets playing at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, airing on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are ahead 3-1 in the series.
You can watch on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM to see the Golden Knights meet the Jets.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/24/2023
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|4-2 VEG
|4/22/2023
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|5-4 (F/OT) VEG
|4/20/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
|4/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-1 WPG
|12/13/2022
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|6-5 VEG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.
- The Jets' 246 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Jets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|32
|49
|81
|40
|42
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
