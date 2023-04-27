Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets playing at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, airing on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are ahead 3-1 in the series.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Jets Golden Knights 4-2 VEG 4/22/2023 Jets Golden Knights 5-4 (F/OT) VEG 4/20/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

The Jets' 246 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Jets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 32 49 81 40 42 25% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 59 75 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 49% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 50.8%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players