The Vegas Golden Knights ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 27, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are ahead 3-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite (-195) in this decisive matchup against the Jets (+165).

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-195)

Golden Knights (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.7)

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a record of 46-33-3 this season and are 10-4-14 in overtime games.

Winnipeg has earned 35 points (16-7-3) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

This season the Jets registered just one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

When Winnipeg has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (6-11-1 record).

The Jets have scored more than two goals 47 times, earning 84 points from those matchups (41-4-2).

Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games this season and has registered 37 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 25-13-1 (51 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 45 games, going 22-20-3 to register 47 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.6 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 19.3% 22nd 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

