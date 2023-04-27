Blake Wheeler will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Prop bets for Wheeler are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Blake Wheeler vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

In 72 games this season, Wheeler has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 17:02 on the ice per game.

In 15 of 72 games this season Wheeler has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Wheeler has a point in 40 of 72 games this year, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Wheeler has an assist in 34 of 72 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that Wheeler hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wheeler going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 72 Games 9 55 Points 10 16 Goals 3 39 Assists 7

