The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .167 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

In three of 15 games this season (20.0%), Castro has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Castro has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

