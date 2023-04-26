Domingo German gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Target Field against Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank 11th in MLB play with 28 total home runs.

Minnesota's .393 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (103 total runs).

The Twins are 23rd in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 22 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.17 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.074).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Tyler Mahle Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals L 10-4 Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees - Home Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals - Home Sonny Gray Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.