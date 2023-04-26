In a Wednesday NBA Playoff schedule that features four competitive matchups, the New York Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to watch.

Today's NBA Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks hit the road the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • CLE Record: 51-31
  • NY Record: 47-35
  • CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)
  • NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

  • CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)
  • NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers travel to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MEM Record: 51-31
  • LAL Record: 43-39
  • MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
  • LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

  • MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
  • LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

  • Spread: MEM -4
  • MEM Odds to Win: -177
  • LAL Odds to Win: +150
  • Total: 222.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat

The Heat hit the road the Bucks on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIL Record: 58-24
  • MIA Record: 44-38
  • MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
  • MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

  • MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)
  • MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors look to pull off a road win at the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Records and Stats

  • SAC Record: 48-34
  • GS Record: 44-38
  • SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
  • GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

  • SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
  • GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

  • Spread: GS -2
  • GS Odds to Win: -126
  • SAC Odds to Win: +106
  • Total: 234.5 points

