After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.247) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Miranda has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In seven games this year, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in six of 24 games so far this season.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

