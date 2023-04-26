The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (202.5)
  • The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 52.4% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this season.
  • Cleveland (19-9-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (65.5%) than New York (3-4-2) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (33.3%).
  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 47-17, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

  • Cleveland sports a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.
  • The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per game.
  • So far this season, the Cavaliers are draining 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.7% (11th-ranked) from three-point land.
  • Of the shots taken by Cleveland in 2022-23, 62.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.1% of the team's made baskets) and 37.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.9%).

Knicks Performance Insights

  • At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded, New York is 11th in the league offensively and 12th defensively.
  • With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
  • The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • In 2022-23, New York has taken 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.

