Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willi Castro -- batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .185 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- This season, Castro has recorded at least one hit in three of 14 games (21.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.16 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Cortes (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 26th, 1.029 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
