When the Minnesota Twins (13-10) and New York Yankees (13-10) face off at Target Field on Tuesday, April 25, Joe Ryan will get the nod for the Twins, while the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. to the mound. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-125). The total is 6.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (4-0, 3.24 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (3-0, 3.09 ERA)

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 11, or 78.6%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 10-3 (winning 76.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 3-2 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Yankees have been a moneyline underdog of -125 or longer three times, losing every contest.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+270) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+325) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+270)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

