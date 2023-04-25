The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 10)

Timberwolves (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 6.1% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this season.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

With 115.8 points scored per game and 115.8 points allowed, Minnesota is 12th in the NBA offensively and 18th on defense.

This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 26.2 per game.

The Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Minnesota takes 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 28.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 61.9% of its shots, with 71.6% of its makes coming from there.

