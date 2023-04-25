Nickeil Alexander-Walker and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 23, Alexander-Walker posted eight points in a 114-108 win versus the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll examine Alexander-Walker's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.2 5.6 Rebounds 2.5 1.7 1.4 Assists 2.5 1.8 1 PRA -- 9.7 8 PR -- 7.9 7 3PM 1.5 1 1.3



Nickeil Alexander-Walker Insights vs. the Nuggets

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 38 8 4 1 2 0 1 4/21/2023 22 8 2 1 2 0 0 4/19/2023 27 5 2 2 1 0 1 4/16/2023 24 7 1 0 2 1 0 12/10/2022 40 27 3 2 5 1 0 10/28/2022 8 7 0 4 1 1 1 10/19/2022 1 2 0 1 0 0 0

