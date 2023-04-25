Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Zuccarello's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello's plus-minus this season, in 20:11 per game on the ice, is -3.

Zuccarello has a goal in 20 games this season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Zuccarello has a point in 54 games this season (out of 78), including multiple points 14 times.

In 43 of 78 games this season, Zuccarello has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Zuccarello's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 78 Games 12 67 Points 15 22 Goals 4 45 Assists 11

