The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, will be in action at 9:00 PM on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 23, Towns posted 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 114-108 win versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Towns, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.8 19.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.1 9.5 Assists 3.5 4.8 3 PRA 32.5 33.7 32 PR -- 28.9 29 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Karl-Anthony Towns' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Karl-Anthony Towns has made 7.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.7 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 36 17 11 2 0 1 1 4/21/2023 42 27 7 1 2 1 1 4/19/2023 34 10 12 2 2 1 0 4/16/2023 30 11 10 2 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Towns or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.