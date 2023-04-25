The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.258) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • Miranda has picked up a hit in 15 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In seven games this season, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in six of 23 games so far this season.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 26th, 1.029 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
