Byron Buxton -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is hitting .231 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Buxton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Buxton has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 21 games (52.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings