Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees are ready for a matchup with Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are 15th in MLB play with 25 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Minnesota ranks 21st in baseball with a .380 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 91 (4.1 per game).

The Twins are 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .298.

The Twins' 9.5 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Minnesota has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.081).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Gray will look to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Away Joe Ryan Corey Kluber 4/20/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Away Kenta Maeda Tanner Houck 4/21/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Tyler Mahle Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals L 10-4 Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees - Home Sonny Gray Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees - Home Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees - Home Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals - Home Sonny Gray Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan Brad Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.