Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Monday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +125. The contest's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 10 of the 13 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (76.9%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Minnesota has gone 5-2 (71.4%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 60% chance to win.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-12-2).

The Twins have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 7-6 7-7 5-3 10-8 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.