Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Michael A. Taylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor leads Minnesota with 16 hits, batting .232 this season with six extra-base hits.
- In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (19.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.06).
- The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Yankees will send Brito (2-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
