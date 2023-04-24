Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .175 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In five of 12 games this year (41.7%), Kepler has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Kepler has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.06 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Brito (2-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
