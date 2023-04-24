Oddsmakers have set player props for Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel and others when the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre on Monday at 9:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (81 total points), having amassed 32 goals and 49 assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 1 1 2 8 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 8 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 1 0 1 5 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 11 0 0 0 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 0 0 0 0 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 0 1 1 0 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 11 0 1 1 2

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Mark Scheifele's season total of 68 points has come from 42 goals and 26 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 11 1 0 1 3

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel's 66 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has recorded 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Apr. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 11 0 0 0 0

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jets vs. Golden Knights player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Apr. 13 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 11 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.