Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 on April 24, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel and others when the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre on Monday at 9:30 PM ET.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (81 total points), having amassed 32 goals and 49 assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Mark Scheifele's season total of 68 points has come from 42 goals and 26 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
Eichel's 66 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has recorded 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Apr. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Apr. 13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Apr. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
