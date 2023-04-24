The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Canada Life Centre on Monday, April 24, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-1. The Jets are underdogs (-105) against the Golden Knights (-115).

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Jets (-105) -

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Winnipeg has won 16 of its 35 games, or 45.7%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has hit the over in three of its past 10 outings.

In the last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents averaged 2.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.

The Jets have scored 246 goals this season (three per game) to rank 21st in the league.

The Jets' 224 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

They have a +22 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

