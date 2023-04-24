Jets vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Canada Life Centre on Monday, April 24, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-1. The Jets are underdogs (-105) against the Golden Knights (-115).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Jets (-105)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Winnipeg has won 16 of its 35 games, or 45.7%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jets with DraftKings.
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg has hit the over in three of its past 10 outings.
- In the last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents averaged 2.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.
- The Jets have scored 246 goals this season (three per game) to rank 21st in the league.
- The Jets' 224 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- They have a +22 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.