The Winnipeg Jets are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are up 2-1 in the series. Bookmakers favor the Jets in this matchup, assigning them -110 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Jets 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-110)

Jets (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have finished 10-4-14 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 46-33-3.

In the 26 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-7-3 record (good for 35 points).

In the 15 games this season the Jets scored just one goal, they finished 0-14-1.

Winnipeg has taken 13 points from the 17 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (6-10-1 record).

The Jets are 41-4-2 in the 47 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 84 points).

In the 32 games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 18-13-1.

In the 39 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 25-13-1 (51 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 44 games, going 22-19-3 to record 47 points.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 21st 30.3 Shots 31.6 15th 10th 30.3 Shots Allowed 31 13th 22nd 19.3% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 7th 82.4% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.