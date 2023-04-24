The Winnipeg Jets are on their home ice at Canada Life Centre against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 24, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 advantage in the series.

You can tune in to watch the Golden Knights try to defeat the the Jets on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/22/2023 Jets Golden Knights 5-4 (F/OT) VEG 4/20/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 2.7 goals per game (224 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Jets have 246 goals this season (three per game), 21st in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 37 goals during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 82 32 49 81 40 42 25% Joshua Morrissey 78 16 59 75 59 36 - Mark Scheifele 81 42 26 68 45 61 48.1% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 49% Blake Wheeler 72 16 39 55 27 45 50.8%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players