Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa -- batting .243 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .214 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Correa has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Correa has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|13
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.06 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
